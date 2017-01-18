New ZMorph 2.0 SX Printing Set for Multi-Material 3D Printing

We just released an affordable Printing Set that includes DUAL PRO toolhead.

The new Printing Set includes 1.75 mm Plastic Extruder and the powerful DUAL PRO toolhead able to print with two materials as well as mix them before extruding through a single nozzle. We believe it’s the best solution for multi-material 3D printing out there.

Why you should buy this Printing Set?

This complete multi-material 3D printing solution can be used for selective two-material printing and printing complex objects with water soluble PVA support. It can also utilize the latest innovations like color blending and our original Image Mapping that allows printing colorful bitmaps on any 3D object. We presented this set’s capabilities along with the latest 3D printing samples during CES 2017 show in Las Vegas and received very high praise from industry professionals.

We created this new set for professional users who look for a reliable solution for under 3000$ that can offer them more 3D printing capabilities and digital fabrication upgrade options than machines like Ultimaker 3 and BCN Sigma. The Printing Set is ideal for rapid prototyping, product development, education purposes, and low volume production. It can also be easily expanded and used with other interchangeable toolheads for CNC milling, laser engraving, and thick paste extrusion.

Available now

Every Printing Set will also include new aluminum spool holder for up to four spools of filament recently introduced by the company. The upgrade is also available to all existing ZMorph users and sent on request for free.

ZMorph 2.0 SX Printing Set is now available online and through a chain of over 50 resellers worldwide for 2490 EUR / 2790 USD.